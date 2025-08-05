Putin acknowledged humanitarian crisis in "DPR"

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the leader of the "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin, decided to discuss the problems with water supply to the region for the first time, and also acknowledged the fact of a humanitarian crisis.

Putin acknowledged serious problems in the “DPR”

Pushilin decided not to hide from the Russian dictator that the situation in the Russian-occupied region was catastrophic.

First of all, the issue is that residents of occupied Donetsk only have water in their apartments once every 3-4 days.

The Kremlin's protege in the "DPR" also began to cynically lie that the humanitarian crisis began due to a "water blockade by Ukraine."

Interestingly, Putin was not satisfied with this one fabricated reason.

He told Pushilin that, according to his information, there were also technical problems.

The Russian dictator began to complain that the constructed water pipeline from Rostov-on-Don allegedly never reached its planned capacity.

Moreover, Putin added that there are also large losses of water during transportation.

What is important to understand is that for at least the last 4 months, not only in occupied Donetsk, but also throughout the territory of the so-called "DPR" there has been a problem with water supply.