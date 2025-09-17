Denmark is making its first major air defense reinforcement due to the Russian threat

Denmark will acquire long-range precision weapons for the first time, including missiles and drones. This decision is related to the testing of Denmark by Russia.

Denmark to purchase long-range missiles and drones for the first time

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Russia is testing us. They are testing our unity. Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark

According to her, this is a "paradigm shift" because Denmark's air defense is not strong enough and must be able to hit targets at long distances and counter enemy missile threats.

She also stressed that, despite the seriousness of the global situation, there is currently no specific threat to Denmark. The decision was made on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence and Minister of Defence of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen.

Frederiksen added that Russia will remain a threat to Denmark and Europe for many years, and the decision reflects a serious perception of the security situation in eastern Europe and potential risks from the Atlantic.