Denmark is making its first major air defense reinforcement due to the Russian threat
Category
World
Publication date

Denmark is making its first major air defense reinforcement due to the Russian threat

Denmark
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Denmark will acquire long-range precision weapons for the first time, including missiles and drones. This decision is related to the testing of Denmark by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Denmark is acquiring long-range precision weapons for the first time, including missiles and drones, to bolster its air defenses in response to the threat posed by Russia.
  • Danish Prime Minister emphasizes the importance of being able to strike targets at long distances and counter enemy missile threats in the current security landscape.
  • The decision to reinforce air defense capabilities reflects a 'paradigm shift' as Denmark acknowledges the ongoing threat from Russia and the need to enhance its security posture in eastern Europe.

Denmark to purchase long-range missiles and drones for the first time

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Russia is testing us. They are testing our unity.

Mette Frederiksen

Mette Frederiksen

Prime Minister of Denmark

According to her, this is a "paradigm shift" because Denmark's air defense is not strong enough and must be able to hit targets at long distances and counter enemy missile threats.

She also stressed that, despite the seriousness of the global situation, there is currently no specific threat to Denmark. The decision was made on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence and Minister of Defence of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen.

Frederiksen added that Russia will remain a threat to Denmark and Europe for many years, and the decision reflects a serious perception of the security situation in eastern Europe and potential risks from the Atlantic.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden, Norway and Denmark announced large-scale military assistance to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive large-scale military assistance
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine Transition Programme. Denmark launches new aid project for Ukraine
Denmark
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's EU accession. Denmark offers a revolutionary scenario
Denmark will seek Ukraine's early accession to the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?