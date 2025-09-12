Ukraine Transition Programme. Denmark launches new aid project for Ukraine

Denmark launched the Ukraine Transition Programme

Rasmussen stated this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.

Today we are presenting this new programme, which is in fact the largest and most ambitious programme for a country in the history of Danish development support. Its budget is EUR 375 million. The aim of this programme is very clear: to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and ability to meet the urgent basic needs of its population, to support the green transition and improve the framework conditions for private sector development, and to promote democratic and institutional reforms necessary for EU accession, which is a priority during the Danish Presidency.

He added that the Danish government will continue to ensure close cooperation between Danish defense companies and Ukrainian ones and will encourage their increased presence in Ukraine. Denmark will also encourage Ukrainian defense companies to establish production on its territory.

I think we had a big breakthrough the week before last when Firepoint announced the creation of production lines in Denmark. In fact, we are in dialogue with many Ukrainian companies. ...I will not give any numbers, but I predict that others will follow the path paved by Firepoint. And this will benefit both our countries. Share

Recall that the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, which specializes in the development and production of long-range strike drones and cruise missiles for hitting targets behind enemy lines, will open production in Denmark.