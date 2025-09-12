Ukraine Transition Programme. Denmark launches new aid project for Ukraine

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced the launch of a new project to support Ukraine's resilience, the Ukraine Transition Programme, worth 375 million euros.
Points of attention
- Denmark has launched the Ukraine Transition Programme with a budget of 375 million euros to support the stability of Ukraine and meet the basic needs of its population.
- The programme focuses on enhancing Ukraine's resilience, promoting green transition, improving conditions for the private sector, and supporting democratic and institutional reforms necessary for EU accession.
- Danish government aims to strengthen cooperation between defense companies of both countries and encourage their increased presence in Ukraine, with examples such as Fire Point opening production lines in Denmark.
Rasmussen stated this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga.
Today we are presenting this new programme, which is in fact the largest and most ambitious programme for a country in the history of Danish development support. Its budget is EUR 375 million. The aim of this programme is very clear: to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and ability to meet the urgent basic needs of its population, to support the green transition and improve the framework conditions for private sector development, and to promote democratic and institutional reforms necessary for EU accession, which is a priority during the Danish Presidency.
He added that the Danish government will continue to ensure close cooperation between Danish defense companies and Ukrainian ones and will encourage their increased presence in Ukraine. Denmark will also encourage Ukrainian defense companies to establish production on its territory.
Recall that the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, which specializes in the development and production of long-range strike drones and cruise missiles for hitting targets behind enemy lines, will open production in Denmark.
