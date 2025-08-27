Denmark announced the exposure of the activities of Trump's people in Greenland

US citizens with close ties to US leader Donald Trump have been trying to influence internal processes in Greenland. In light of the latest events, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has urgently summoned an American diplomat for a conversation.

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Trump?

As journalists managed to find out, at least three people close to the US president regularly traveled to Greenland and collected names of local residents who could support the idea of the island joining the US.

Insiders claim that this was a kind of "infiltration" and "influence operation" aimed at destroying relations between Copenhagen and Nuuk.

"We're all concerned about this. Of course we are," one of the anonymous sources said. Share

In addition, it is noted that one of the Americans, who was spotted many times in public with Trump, was in Greenland collecting data on both supporters of joining the United States and opponents of the US president's policies.

According to insiders, this American was recently appointed to a position that could "give him influence over US security policy."

He was also interested in stories that could compromise Denmark in the American media.