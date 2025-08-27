Denmark announced the exposure of the activities of Trump's people in Greenland
Denmark announced the exposure of the activities of Trump's people in Greenland

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Trump?
Source:  online.ua

US citizens with close ties to US leader Donald Trump have been trying to influence internal processes in Greenland. In light of the latest events, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has urgently summoned an American diplomat for a conversation.

Points of attention

  • Trump has not abandoned the idea of annexing Greenland.
  • Denmark has decided to strengthen the presence of intelligence agencies in the region to counter US operations.

As journalists managed to find out, at least three people close to the US president regularly traveled to Greenland and collected names of local residents who could support the idea of the island joining the US.

Insiders claim that this was a kind of "infiltration" and "influence operation" aimed at destroying relations between Copenhagen and Nuuk.

"We're all concerned about this. Of course we are," one of the anonymous sources said.

In addition, it is noted that one of the Americans, who was spotted many times in public with Trump, was in Greenland collecting data on both supporters of joining the United States and opponents of the US president's policies.

According to insiders, this American was recently appointed to a position that could "give him influence over US security policy."

He was also interested in stories that could compromise Denmark in the American media.

One of the interlocutors noted that some American activities in Greenland during the summer were held at a lower level, but this is not necessarily a positive phenomenon.

