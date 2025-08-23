The head of Finland announced a turning point in relations between Trump and Putin

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb said his recent talks with President Donald Trump indicate that the latter's patience with the antics of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is almost exhausted.

Stubb believes Trump will soon change his attitude towards Putin

In my last conversation with President Trump on Thursday night, there were some signs that his patience was running out. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

Despite this, Stubb does not hide that he considers it unlikely that Putin will agree to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a week and a half.

He also made a prediction: if the Russian dictator still refuses, it will truly be a turning point in Trump's attitude towards the Kremlin leader.

That's when (Trump's) patience will likely run out, Stubb is convinced.

He also believes that the US president is really the only person who can force the Russian dictator to make peace.

"He's the only one Putin listens to, and frankly, the only one Putin fears," Stubb emphasized.

According to the head of the White House, within the next two weeks it will become clear whether the war in Ukraine will end.