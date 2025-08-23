The head of Finland announced a turning point in relations between Trump and Putin

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb said his recent talks with President Donald Trump indicate that the latter's patience with the antics of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is almost exhausted.
Points of attention
- Stubb emphasizes that Trump is the key figure whom Putin listens to and fears, making him a crucial player in the peace negotiations.
- The next two weeks will be crucial in determining whether there will be progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, as indicated by the White House.
Stubb believes Trump will soon change his attitude towards Putin
Despite this, Stubb does not hide that he considers it unlikely that Putin will agree to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a week and a half.
He also made a prediction: if the Russian dictator still refuses, it will truly be a turning point in Trump's attitude towards the Kremlin leader.
He also believes that the US president is really the only person who can force the Russian dictator to make peace.
According to the head of the White House, within the next two weeks it will become clear whether the war in Ukraine will end.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-