Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga is convinced that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is bragging when he promises to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union for the next 100 years.
Points of attention
- The exchange underscores the challenges and controversies surrounding Ukraine's path to EU membership, with both sides standing firm in their positions.
- The conflicting statements from Orban and Szybiga reveal the deep-seated disagreements and power struggles affecting the EU enlargement process in Eastern Europe.
Szibiga harshly put Orbán in his place
Recently, the Hungarian leader announced that he had become acquainted with the EU's secret plan for Ukraine.
According to Orbán, this “confidential European Commission document” contains a provision stating that Ukraine should become a full member of the EU by 2027.
Against the backdrop of the publication of this information, the Prime Minister of Hungary cynically promised that he would not let Ukraine into the EU for the next 100 years.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga immediately reacted to Viktor Orban's new brazen statement.
According to the head of the diplomatic department, he will not be able to implement this plan.
