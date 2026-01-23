Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga is convinced that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is bragging when he promises to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union for the next 100 years.

Szibiga harshly put Orbán in his place

Recently, the Hungarian leader announced that he had become acquainted with the EU's secret plan for Ukraine.

According to Orbán, this “confidential European Commission document” contains a provision stating that Ukraine should become a full member of the EU by 2027.

Against the backdrop of the publication of this information, the Prime Minister of Hungary cynically promised that he would not let Ukraine into the EU for the next 100 years.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga immediately reacted to Viktor Orban's new brazen statement.

According to the head of the diplomatic department, he will not be able to implement this plan.

This plan is doomed to failure, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow will not last 100 years, even if you were ready to give him all your organs for transplantation. And on the day of Ukraine's accession to the EU, we will hang this headline in a frame in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to remember your lies for the next 100 years. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine