Russian night attack. Ukrainian air defense shoots down 110 drones

Air defense forces neutralized 110 of the 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of January 25.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces thwarted a Russian night attack by shooting down 110 out of 138 drones launched by the Russian forces.
- The attack, carried out by various drone models, was repelled with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
Air defense neutralized 110 Russian drones on the night of January 26
Since 18:00 on Sunday, January 25, the Russians have attacked with 138 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 90 of them are Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, January 26, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 110 drones in northern and eastern Ukraine.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-