Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 80 drones

On the night of January 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 attack drones from various directions. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 80 enemy drones.

Air defense neutralized 80 Russian drones

According to military data, from 6:00 p.m. on January 21 to the morning of January 22, the Russians attacked with 94 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea. About 55 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones.

The hits of 10 strike drones were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at four locations.