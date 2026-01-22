Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 80 drones
Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 80 drones

On the night of January 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 attack drones from various directions. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 80 enemy drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 80 out of 94 Russian attack drones launched during the night of January 22.
  • The attack drones were detected from various directions including the territory of occupied Crimea, showcasing the widespread nature of the assault.
  • The defense against the drones involved a coordinated effort using aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.

Air defense neutralized 80 Russian drones

According to military data, from 6:00 p.m. on January 21 to the morning of January 22, the Russians attacked with 94 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea. About 55 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones.

The hits of 10 strike drones were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

