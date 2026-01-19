Ukraine's air defense repels new Russian air attack — 126 drones neutralized
Ukraine's air defense repels new Russian air attack — 126 drones neutralized

On the night of January 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 145 attack drones from six directions. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the enemy targets, but only 13 hits were recorded.

  • Ukraine successfully repelled a Russian air attack with its air defense forces, neutralizing 126 out of 145 enemy drones used in the assault.
  • The attack, which originated from six different directions, was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and other defense forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down 126 Russian drones on the night of January 19

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack began at 18:00 on January 18. The enemy used 145 attack UAVs of the "Shahed", "Gerber" types and drones of other types, of which about 90 were "Shaheds".

The launches were carried out from six directions — Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (TOT AR Crimea) and Donetsk (TOT Ukraine).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 126 enemy "Shaheds" Genrber and drones of other types.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules, the Air Force warned.

