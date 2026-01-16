On January 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had received a package of missiles for its air defense systems. He also admitted that until this morning, the country had several air defense systems without missiles at all.

Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a joint briefing with the President of the Czech Republic.

Journalists asked Zelensky what his current expectations are from "Energy Rammstein".

Until this morning, we had several systems without missiles. Today I can say this frankly, because today we have these missiles. What do you think, why do we need “Energy Ramstein” if I knock out every package of missiles from European or American countries? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State made it clear that the problem lies not only in the lack of missiles for American Patriot systems, but also for European air defense systems.

That is why Zelenskyy called for not blaming the US alone for the deficit.