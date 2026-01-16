On January 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had received a package of missiles for its air defense systems. He also admitted that until this morning, the country had several air defense systems without missiles at all.
Points of attention
- The revelation of missing missiles comes amid ongoing conflicts, raising concerns about Ukraine's ability to defend against potential threats.
- Efforts are required to address the diverse range of missile packages needed to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense
The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a joint briefing with the President of the Czech Republic.
Journalists asked Zelensky what his current expectations are from "Energy Rammstein".
The Head of State made it clear that the problem lies not only in the lack of missiles for American Patriot systems, but also for European air defense systems.
That is why Zelenskyy called for not blaming the US alone for the deficit.
