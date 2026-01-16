The Navy and the SBU destroyed the production facilities of the Russian Atlant Aero plant
The Navy and the SBU destroyed the production facilities of the Russian Atlant Aero plant

Navy of the Armed Forces
The new operation of the Navy and the SBU turned out to be extremely effective
On January 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces officially confirmed the destruction of several Atlant Aero workshops in Taganrog, Russia. It is important to understand that it was there that the enemy produced its strike drones, with which it terrorized peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Points of attention

  • The operation was carried out with the support of the Central Intelligence Agency 'Alpha' unit of the SBU, highlighting effective collaboration in countering enemy threats.
  • The Ukrainian Navy's action signifies a step towards victory and safeguarding peaceful cities and villages from hostile drone attacks.

The production facilities of the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog have been destroyed, according to an official statement by the Ukrainian Navy dated January 16.

It is worth noting that this is the result of an operation conducted a few days ago by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Central Intelligence Agency "Alpha" unit of the SBU.

As of today, the destruction of several production workshops of the Atlant Aero plant has been confirmed.

What is important to understand is that this company was engaged in the production of Molniya type strike and reconnaissance UAVs and components for the Orion UAV for the Russian invaders.

We are getting closer to victory! More to come! — the Ukrainian Navy emphasized.

