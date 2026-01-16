The Navy and the SBU destroyed the production facilities of the Russian Atlant Aero plant

On January 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces officially confirmed the destruction of several Atlant Aero workshops in Taganrog, Russia. It is important to understand that it was there that the enemy produced its strike drones, with which it terrorized peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

The new operation of the Navy and the SBU turned out to be extremely effective

The production facilities of the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog have been destroyed, according to an official statement by the Ukrainian Navy dated January 16. Share

It is worth noting that this is the result of an operation conducted a few days ago by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Central Intelligence Agency "Alpha" unit of the SBU.

As of today, the destruction of several production workshops of the Atlant Aero plant has been confirmed.

What is important to understand is that this company was engaged in the production of Molniya type strike and reconnaissance UAVs and components for the Orion UAV for the Russian invaders.