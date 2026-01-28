Air defense shot down 103 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 146 attack drones from various directions. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 103 enemy drones.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of January 28

From 6:00 PM on January 27 to the morning of January 28, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 146 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

About 90 of the drones launched by the Russians are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 103 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 36 strike drones were recorded hitting 22 locations.

PVO report