Air defense forces neutralized 64 Russian drones on the night of January 31

Air defense forces neutralized 64 of the 85 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 30.

Ukrainian Air Defense Force report on combat operations on the night of January 31

From 5:40 p.m. on Friday, January 30, the Russians attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and about 55 of them were Shahed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 31, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 64 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.