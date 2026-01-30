Ukrainian air defense neutralizes another 80 Russian drones

On the night of January 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 111 attack drones from various directions. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 80 enemy drones.

Ukrainian Air Defense Force report on combat operations on the night of January 30

According to the military, from 6:00 p.m. on January 29 to the morning of January 30, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region.

The enemy also launched 111 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk — TOT Ukraine. About 70 of them are Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 80 enemy drones. Share

A ballistic missile and 25 strike drones were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at two locations.