Ukrainian fighters destroyed 5 Russian guns at a firing position
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 2, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, five guns at firing positions, and an ammunition depot of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy airstrikes, guided bomb attacks, kamikaze drone use, and combat clashes highlight the ongoing intensity and brutality of the conflict.
  • The situation remains tense with 167 combat clashes recorded in the past 24 hours, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 3, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/03/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,242,290 (+760) people

  • tanks — 11,633 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,985 (+4) units.

  • artillery systems — 36,855 (+53) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,292 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 122,388 (+1,171) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,738 (+153) units.

  • special equipment — 4,058 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 86 air strikes and dropped 219 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 7,737 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,790 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In total, 167 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

