The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked several important targets of the Russian invaders both in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories (TOT) and in Russian regions.
Points of attention
- The consequences of these targeted attacks by Ukrainian troops are currently being assessed and will be announced later.
- These recent developments highlight the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in military actions.
Ukrainian soldiers “hunted” new enemy targets
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in the Zaporizhia TOT, near the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for training pilots and producing FPV drones of the Russian army came under a powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.
On the same section of the front, in the Khliborobne area, a concentration of Russian occupiers' manpower was successfully attacked.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that an enemy electronic warfare station was hit in the Donetsk Oblast, near the village of Baranivka.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the targeted attacks by Ukrainian troops are currently being clarified and will be announced later.
