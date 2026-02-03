The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of February 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked several important targets of the Russian invaders both in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories (TOT) and in Russian regions.

Ukrainian soldiers “hunted” new enemy targets

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in the Zaporizhia TOT, near the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for training pilots and producing FPV drones of the Russian army came under a powerful attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

On the same section of the front, in the Khliborobne area, a concentration of Russian occupiers' manpower was successfully attacked.

In addition, on February 2, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on the concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the village of Terebreno, Belgorod region, Russia. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that an enemy electronic warfare station was hit in the Donetsk Oblast, near the village of Baranivka.

Based on the results of preliminary measures, the destruction of the enemy's TOS-1A "Solntsepok" heavy flamethrower system, hit on February 2, 2026 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, was confirmed. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the consequences of the targeted attacks by Ukrainian troops are currently being clarified and will be announced later.