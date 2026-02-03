NATO Secretary General Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv
NATO Secretary General Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Mark Rutte is already in Kyiv — first details
On February 3, it became known that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in the capital of Ukraine — he was met by President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is worth noting that this visit was not previously announced.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the visit of the NATO Secretary General.

He released a video in which he and Mark Rutte visit the People's Memorial of National Remembrance on Independence Square in Kyiv.

A memorial to our heroes, warriors, our people who defended Ukraine from the enemy, fought and gave their most valuable in this war. Together with Mark Rutte, we honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders here today. Eternal respect to our warriors.

Zelensky and Rutte jointly expressed gratitude for the feat and defense of the country.

The President recalled that an important duty for all Ukrainians is to always cherish the memory of our fallen heroes.

The specific purpose of Mark Rutte's visit to Kyiv has not yet been disclosed.

By the way, recently the NATO Secretary General publicly complained that Kyiv's allies had forgotten about Ukraine for a while due to the turmoil around Greenland.

