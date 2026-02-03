Prices for Patriot missiles have risen sharply
Prices for Patriot missiles have risen sharply

The US has raised the prices of its missiles
Source:  Defense Express

Defense Express experts have carefully analyzed the new contract between the US and Saudi Arabia for the supply of the latest MSE missiles for the Patriot PAC-3. They have made calculations and concluded that one such missile can now cost about $ 12 million, which is significantly more than it was before.

The rise in prices for MSE missiles for Patriot PAC-3 is an extremely painful issue for Ukraine, because it is thanks to them that it has the ability to shoot down Russian Iskanders and Daggers.

According to analysts, within the framework of the upcoming contract, Saudi Arabia expects to buy up to 730 MSE anti-missiles for a total maximum cost of up to $9 billion.

Yes, it turns out $12.3 million for each missile, even with the caveat that the final price in a firm contract may, but not necessarily, be less. And this is an extremely high price, especially if you look at purchases for the US Army. Yes, for them, one MSE under a contract from September 2025 cost about $4.97 million, that is, a difference of two and a half times.

We cannot ignore the fact that the contract with Saudi Arabia, in addition to the anti-missiles themselves, also includes a large package of various services, spare parts, etc.

That's why experts have suggested that the cost of the missiles themselves in this contract is likely a smaller fraction of the amount, but the sharp increase in their prices is still hard to miss.

