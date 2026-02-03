Defense Express experts have carefully analyzed the new contract between the US and Saudi Arabia for the supply of the latest MSE missiles for the Patriot PAC-3. They have made calculations and concluded that one such missile can now cost about $ 12 million, which is significantly more than it was before.
Points of attention
- Analysts predict that the high prices in this contract could have broader implications on defense procurement, given the stark difference in costs compared to previous US Army purchases.
- The cost of Patriot missiles is a crucial topic in the realm of defense procurement, highlighting the intricate dynamics of international defense agreements and the implications of rising prices on global security.
The US has raised the prices of its missiles
The rise in prices for MSE missiles for Patriot PAC-3 is an extremely painful issue for Ukraine, because it is thanks to them that it has the ability to shoot down Russian Iskanders and Daggers.
According to analysts, within the framework of the upcoming contract, Saudi Arabia expects to buy up to 730 MSE anti-missiles for a total maximum cost of up to $9 billion.
We cannot ignore the fact that the contract with Saudi Arabia, in addition to the anti-missiles themselves, also includes a large package of various services, spare parts, etc.
That's why experts have suggested that the cost of the missiles themselves in this contract is likely a smaller fraction of the amount, but the sharp increase in their prices is still hard to miss.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-