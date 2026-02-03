Ukraine will receive new air defense systems from Sweden and Denmark
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine will receive new air defense systems from Sweden and Denmark

Sweden and Denmark will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense
Читати українською
Source:  svt.se

Sweden and Denmark have jointly decided to provide Ukraine with an aid package that includes the supply of air defense equipment to the Defense Forces worth 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (246 million euros).

Points of attention

  • Sweden is allocating almost 200 million euros, while Denmark is contributing over 40 million euros for the purchase of Tridon Mk2 systems.
  • The exact number of Tridon Mk2 systems to be provided remains undisclosed but is expected to meet the air defense battalion's requirements.

Sweden and Denmark will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Sweden has officially confirmed that it is ready to allocate almost 200 million euros for the purchase of Tridon Mk2 systems.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about Swedish-made anti-aircraft missile systems, which are extremely effective in neutralizing enemy drones.

However, its advantages do not end there, as it is also capable of shooting down cruise missiles and even helicopters.

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson made a statement on this matter:

This capability (Tridon Mk2 systems — ed.) is what Ukraine needs, given that Russian long-range strikes are now very intense throughout the country.

According to Jonsson, these installations are specially adapted to neutralize Russian drones and other aerial threats at short distances.

Denmark is ready to allocate more than 40 million euros for the purchase of Tridon Mk2.

What is important to understand is that the exact number of such systems is currently a secret.

According to insiders, it will be able to meet the needs of the air defense battalion.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Solovyov demands to attack Musk's satellites with nuclear weapons
Solovyov is furious over Musk's betrayal
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prices for Patriot missiles have risen sharply
The US has raised the prices of its missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ignat named the main feature of the new massive attack by the RF
Russia is increasingly using ballistics

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?