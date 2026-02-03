Ukraine will receive new air defense systems from Sweden and Denmark

Sweden and Denmark have jointly decided to provide Ukraine with an aid package that includes the supply of air defense equipment to the Defense Forces worth 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (246 million euros).

Sweden and Denmark will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Sweden has officially confirmed that it is ready to allocate almost 200 million euros for the purchase of Tridon Mk2 systems.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about Swedish-made anti-aircraft missile systems, which are extremely effective in neutralizing enemy drones.

However, its advantages do not end there, as it is also capable of shooting down cruise missiles and even helicopters.

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson made a statement on this matter:

This capability (Tridon Mk2 systems — ed.) is what Ukraine needs, given that Russian long-range strikes are now very intense throughout the country. Share

According to Jonsson, these installations are specially adapted to neutralize Russian drones and other aerial threats at short distances.

Denmark is ready to allocate more than 40 million euros for the purchase of Tridon Mk2.

What is important to understand is that the exact number of such systems is currently a secret.