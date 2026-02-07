American leader Donald Trump and his team are urging the Ukrainian and Russian authorities to sign a peace agreement in March 2026, as well as hold elections in Ukraine in May.
- Despite acknowledging the ambitious nature of the deadline, all parties are urged to work towards achieving the goal of signing a peace agreement by the set timeline.
- Amidst the push for peace, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for a ceasefire throughout the election campaign period to safeguard the integrity of the referendum, considering past violations by Russian President Putin.
Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process
According to anonymous sources, the signing of a peace agreement in March 2026 was discussed during one of the rounds of peace talks.
All parties understand that this is a very ambitious goal that will be difficult to achieve.
It is no secret that Kyiv and Moscow still cannot reach an agreement on several key issues, primarily control over some occupied Ukrainian territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.
The Trump team is in every way persuading the Ukrainian authorities to implement this as soon as possible.
Against this background, Zelenskyy is demanding a ceasefire for the entire election campaign period to protect the integrity of the referendum.
Kyiv cannot ignore the fact that Putin has quite often violated agreements to cease hostilities.
