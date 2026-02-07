Trump has chosen a new deadline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump has chosen a new deadline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

American leader Donald Trump and his team are urging the Ukrainian and Russian authorities to sign a peace agreement in March 2026, as well as hold elections in Ukraine in May.

Points of attention

  • Despite acknowledging the ambitious nature of the deadline, all parties are urged to work towards achieving the goal of signing a peace agreement by the set timeline.
  • Amidst the push for peace, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for a ceasefire throughout the election campaign period to safeguard the integrity of the referendum, considering past violations by Russian President Putin.

Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process

According to anonymous sources, the signing of a peace agreement in March 2026 was discussed during one of the rounds of peace talks.

All parties understand that this is a very ambitious goal that will be difficult to achieve.

It is no secret that Kyiv and Moscow still cannot reach an agreement on several key issues, primarily control over some occupied Ukrainian territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Under the framework being discussed by American and Ukrainian negotiators, any agreement would be put to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would also be voting in a national election.

The Trump team is in every way persuading the Ukrainian authorities to implement this as soon as possible.

Against this background, Zelenskyy is demanding a ceasefire for the entire election campaign period to protect the integrity of the referendum.

Kyiv cannot ignore the fact that Putin has quite often violated agreements to cease hostilities.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Italy supports Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, but there is a "but"
Italy wants to see Ukraine in the EU
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in exchange for drones — Tusk
Tusk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — which regions were hit?
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia again terrorized almost all of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?