American leader Donald Trump and his team are urging the Ukrainian and Russian authorities to sign a peace agreement in March 2026, as well as hold elections in Ukraine in May.

Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process

According to anonymous sources, the signing of a peace agreement in March 2026 was discussed during one of the rounds of peace talks.

All parties understand that this is a very ambitious goal that will be difficult to achieve.

It is no secret that Kyiv and Moscow still cannot reach an agreement on several key issues, primarily control over some occupied Ukrainian territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Under the framework being discussed by American and Ukrainian negotiators, any agreement would be put to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would also be voting in a national election.

The Trump team is in every way persuading the Ukrainian authorities to implement this as soon as possible.

Against this background, Zelenskyy is demanding a ceasefire for the entire election campaign period to protect the integrity of the referendum.

Kyiv cannot ignore the fact that Putin has quite often violated agreements to cease hostilities.