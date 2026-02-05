Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in exchange for drones — Tusk
Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in exchange for drones — Tusk

Tusk
Source:  Ukrinform

Poland is ready to transfer its MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian drones. At the same time, Warsaw will take into account Ukraine's priorities: missiles for air defense systems are more important for Kyiv now.

Points of attention

  • Poland is prepared to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian drones, considering Ukraine's priority for missiles for air defense systems.
  • The flexible approach of the Polish government, led by Donald Tusk, emphasizes the importance of adapting to current needs in the exchange of military equipment.

Tusk promised in Kyiv to exchange Polish MiG-29s for Ukrainian drones

This was stated by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on February 5 in Kyiv.

These MiGs are in a state of readiness for transfer. Both President Zelensky and I talked about how we will act flexibly, depending on the needs. We will change certain agreements, because we want to act truly adequately, that is, in accordance with current needs. I know that Ukraine needs different forms of air defense, primarily certain types of ammunition, missiles.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

He added that during the negotiations, there was talk of a mutual exchange. And Ukraine is ready for such an exchange.

We are talking about Ukrainian drones, because we want to build an effective counter-drone system in Poland. Our drone capabilities and cooperation with Ukraine are a priority for us.

The Polish Prime Minister noted: President Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that today, more urgent for Ukraine than MiG-29 aircraft are other urgent supplies related to the security of Ukrainian skies.

I always try to be serious and honest. Therefore, today I will not answer the question posed by President Zelenskyy about whether other types of equipment could be considered instead of MiGs. But I will immediately return to Poland and tomorrow I will speak with the Minister of National Defense and our generals and no later than Monday I will inform President Zelenskyy what is possible.

