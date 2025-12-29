Russia should not dictate peace terms — Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the completion of peace negotiations in Russia's war against Ukraine is still far away, but Russia cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of peace.

Points of attention

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasizes that Russia should not be allowed to dictate the terms of peace in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
  • Tusk views US participation in security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.
  • Tusk warns that Western countries and Ukraine may lose if Russia succeeds in dividing them and imposing its terms of peace.

The end of peace talks is still far away — Tusk

Tusk considers the US statement on participation in security guarantees for Ukraine to be a success of the recent talks.

After night-long talks with European leaders, one thing is certain: the West and Ukraine will lose this confrontation if Russia can divide us and dictate the terms of peace. The statement on US participation in security guarantees is a success. But the negotiations are still far from over.

On December 28, Zelensky and Trump met in Florida for peace talks, with Trump immediately warning that he would call Putin after the conversation.

