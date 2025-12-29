Russia should not dictate peace terms — Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the completion of peace negotiations in Russia's war against Ukraine is still far away, but Russia cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of peace.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasizes that Russia should not be allowed to dictate the terms of peace in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
- Tusk views US participation in security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.
- Tusk warns that Western countries and Ukraine may lose if Russia succeeds in dividing them and imposing its terms of peace.
The end of peace talks is still far away — Tusk
Tusk considers the US statement on participation in security guarantees for Ukraine to be a success of the recent talks.
Po nocnych rozmowach z liderami państw europejskich pewne jest jedno: Zachód i Ukraina przegrają tę konfrontację, jeśli Rosja zdoła nas podzielić i podyktować warunki pokoju. Sukcesem jest deklaracja udziału USA w gwarancjach bezpieczeństwa. Ale do finału rozmów wciąż daleko.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) December 29, 2025
On December 28, Zelensky and Trump met in Florida for peace talks, with Trump immediately warning that he would call Putin after the conversation.
