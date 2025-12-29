Russia should not dictate peace terms — Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the completion of peace negotiations in Russia's war against Ukraine is still far away, but Russia cannot be allowed to dictate the terms of peace.

Tusk considers the US statement on participation in security guarantees for Ukraine to be a success of the recent talks.

After night-long talks with European leaders, one thing is certain: the West and Ukraine will lose this confrontation if Russia can divide us and dictate the terms of peace. The statement on US participation in security guarantees is a success. But the negotiations are still far from over. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Po nocnych rozmowach z liderami państw europejskich pewne jest jedno: Zachód i Ukraina przegrają tę konfrontację, jeśli Rosja zdoła nas podzielić i podyktować warunki pokoju. Sukcesem jest deklaracja udziału USA w gwarancjach bezpieczeństwa. Ale do finału rozmów wciąż daleko. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) December 29, 2025

On December 28, Zelensky and Trump met in Florida for peace talks, with Trump immediately warning that he would call Putin after the conversation.