Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has reacted for the first time to the idea of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union. He officially confirmed that he supports this initiative.

Italy wants to see Ukraine in the EU

According to the Italian Foreign Minister, his country supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Despite this, he added that the Balkan countries should be the first members of the bloc.

We support Ukraine's accession, but first there are the Balkans, with which we have commitments and which are a priority for us. On March 3rd in Rome we will host a meeting of the "Friends of the Balkans". On April 1st we will be in Belgrade with German Minister Wadeful to demonstrate our attention to Serbia. Antonio Tajani Italian Foreign Minister

Against this background, the diplomat promised that official Rome would help Ukraine with its accession to the EU.

He also added that Kyiv "must go a certain way" before becoming a member of the bloc.