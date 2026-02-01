Italy supports Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, but there is a "but"
Italy supports Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, but there is a "but"

Source:  Corriere della Sera

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has reacted for the first time to the idea of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union. He officially confirmed that he supports this initiative.

Points of attention

  • Antonio Tajani pledges Rome's assistance in Ukraine's EU accession process while stressing the necessity for Kyiv to progress further towards membership.
  • The European Commission confirms the desire for Ukraine's EU entry in 2027, reflecting alignment with President Zelensky and numerous member states.

According to the Italian Foreign Minister, his country supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Despite this, he added that the Balkan countries should be the first members of the bloc.

We support Ukraine's accession, but first there are the Balkans, with which we have commitments and which are a priority for us. On March 3rd in Rome we will host a meeting of the "Friends of the Balkans". On April 1st we will be in Belgrade with German Minister Wadeful to demonstrate our attention to Serbia.

Against this background, the diplomat promised that official Rome would help Ukraine with its accession to the EU.

He also added that Kyiv "must go a certain way" before becoming a member of the bloc.

What is important to understand is that the European Commission recently officially confirmed that Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027 is the desire not only of President Volodymyr Zelensky, but also of many member states.

