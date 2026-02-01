Italy supports Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, but there is a "but"

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has reacted for the first time to the idea of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union. He officially confirmed that he supports this initiative.
Points of attention
- Antonio Tajani pledges Rome's assistance in Ukraine's EU accession process while stressing the necessity for Kyiv to progress further towards membership.
- The European Commission confirms the desire for Ukraine's EU entry in 2027, reflecting alignment with President Zelensky and numerous member states.
Italy wants to see Ukraine in the EU
According to the Italian Foreign Minister, his country supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.
Despite this, he added that the Balkan countries should be the first members of the bloc.
Against this background, the diplomat promised that official Rome would help Ukraine with its accession to the EU.
He also added that Kyiv "must go a certain way" before becoming a member of the bloc.
What is important to understand is that the European Commission recently officially confirmed that Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027 is the desire not only of President Volodymyr Zelensky, but also of many member states.
