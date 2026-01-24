Orban fulfills Putin's whim to block Ukraine's entry into the European Union — Sybiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga compared Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to a henchman of German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler, who fulfills all the whims of his patron, Putin.

According to the minister, by blocking Ukraine's entry into Europe, Orban is committing a crime against the Hungarian people and Hungary. He made this statement in response to the words of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the country's elections.

It is obvious that the EU is a space of peace. It was created after World War II to prevent another war. Ukraine's accession to the EU will bring peace closer, guarantee security and prosperity for all of Europe and for all the Hungarian people. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Szibiga emphasized that Putin does not want peace, but wants to continue the war. Therefore, he emphasized, by blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU, "Orban is fulfilling Putin's whim," blocking the restoration of peace in the EU, and "making Hungary an accomplice of the Kremlin regime."

Today, Orban no longer acts like Miklos Horthy, but like Hitler's henchman Ferenc Szalaszy. This is a lesson from World War II.

He also noted that Orban's words about not wanting to let Ukraine into the EU in the next 100 years are actually addressed to Transcarpathian Hungarians. Szibiga considers this a reference to "the tragic peace agreement for Hungarians concluded over 100 years ago," which he called "the height of cynicism."

When Viktor Orbán says that he will not allow Ukraine to join the EU for the next 100 years, he is not really talking to the Ukrainian state. First and foremost, he is telling this to ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia.



— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 24, 2026

Someone needs to tell this harsh truth. Viktor Orban and his team don't care about the welfare and safety of Ukrainian Hungarians. Orban simply wants to continue holding them hostage to his geopolitical adventures and laundering money through various schemes and funds abroad.

Szibiga stressed that Hungary and its people do not deserve to "once again find themselves on the wrong side of history, as accomplices of the newest inhuman ideology in the form of the Putin regime."

The Hungarian people are a people of dignity and freedom. The people of Ferenc Rákóczi II, Sándor Petőfi, and Imre Nagy, not Orbán.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Hungary should not fear Ukraine in the elections, but the Hungarian people, "who are fed up with lies, kleptocracy and hatred."