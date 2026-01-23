"You started interfering in our elections!". Szijjártó cynically attacked Ukraine
"You started interfering in our elections!". Szijjártó cynically attacked Ukraine

Szijjártó
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó publicly accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country's elections and violating democratic principles.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of trying to interfere in Hungary's elections and influence the government's stance on Brussels.
  • Szijjártó's statement was a response to criticisms from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, highlighting the escalating tensions between the two countries.

Szijjártó cynically attacked Ukraine with fabricated claims

Peter Szijjártó published a corresponding statement on the social network X in response to the publication of Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga.

The Ukrainian side is allegedly trying to influence the formation of the Hungarian government and force it to adhere to Brussels' positions. However, according to the Hungarian minister, the current government will not allow this.

I see that you have started to interfere in our elections. We know that you want a government that would say "yes" to Brussels and would be ready to drag Hungary into your war. But we will not let this happen. The sovereign Hungarian government will continue to defend the country and its people from your war. Hungary is above all.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó's statement was a reaction to a letter from Foreign Minister Andrí Szibiga addressed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Thus, the Ukrainian diplomat harshly criticized the position of the Hungarian leadership, accusing it of spreading false statements and a pro-Russian orientation.

This plan is doomed to failure, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow will not last even 100 years, even if you were ready to give him all your organs. And the day Ukraine joins the EU, we will hang this banner in the Verkhovna Rada to remember your lies for the next 100 years.

More on the topic

