Szijjártó cynically attacked Ukraine with fabricated claims

Peter Szijjártó published a corresponding statement on the social network X in response to the publication of Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga.

The Ukrainian side is allegedly trying to influence the formation of the Hungarian government and force it to adhere to Brussels' positions. However, according to the Hungarian minister, the current government will not allow this.

I see that you have started to interfere in our elections. We know that you want a government that would say "yes" to Brussels and would be ready to drag Hungary into your war. But we will not let this happen. The sovereign Hungarian government will continue to defend the country and its people from your war. Hungary is above all. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó's statement was a reaction to a letter from Foreign Minister Andrí Szibiga addressed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Thus, the Ukrainian diplomat harshly criticized the position of the Hungarian leadership, accusing it of spreading false statements and a pro-Russian orientation.