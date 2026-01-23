Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó publicly accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country's elections and violating democratic principles.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of trying to interfere in Hungary's elections and influence the government's stance on Brussels.
- Szijjártó's statement was a response to criticisms from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, highlighting the escalating tensions between the two countries.
Szijjártó cynically attacked Ukraine with fabricated claims
Peter Szijjártó published a corresponding statement on the social network X in response to the publication of Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga.
The Ukrainian side is allegedly trying to influence the formation of the Hungarian government and force it to adhere to Brussels' positions. However, according to the Hungarian minister, the current government will not allow this.
Szijjártó's statement was a reaction to a letter from Foreign Minister Andrí Szibiga addressed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Well, I see you started to interfere into our elections. We know you want a government which would say yes to Brussels and would be ready to drag Hungary into your war. But we will not let it happen! The sovereign Hungarian government will continue to protect the country and its… https://t.co/RzsJKYOyUL— Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) January 23, 2026
Thus, the Ukrainian diplomat harshly criticized the position of the Hungarian leadership, accusing it of spreading false statements and a pro-Russian orientation.
