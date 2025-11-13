Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine amid the corruption scandal at Energoatom
Category
Politics
Publication date

Szijjártó cynically called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine amid the corruption scandal at Energoatom

Szijjarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Brussels should stop "sending money from European citizens to Ukraine" in light of the latest corruption scandal.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called on the European Union to cease funding Ukraine following the corruption scandal at NNEGC Energoatom.
  • Szijjarto expressed concerns about the lack of control over the utilization of EU funds in Ukraine and the prevalence of corruption in the country.
  • The Hungarian minister highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the use of financial aid from the EU in Ukraine's energy sector.

Szijjarto called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine

Szijjártó noted that Brussels has been financing the activities of the Ukrainian state for years.

Meanwhile, corruption is rampant in Ukraine, so it's no wonder that no one has yet seen an accurate report on the spending of funds received from the EU... And what does Brussels want? To send even more money to Ukraine, to President Zelensky, in whose inner circle a large corruption network was recently discovered...

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó also distributed an article by the propaganda publication Mandiner about corruption in Ukraine's energy sector.

It is time to stop this madness, we need to stop sending money from European citizens to Ukraine! — said Szijjártó.

At the same time, the Hungarian minister assured that as long as the Fidesz party is in power, "the Hungarian people can be sure: the money of the Hungarian people will not go to Ukraine."

Of course, in the case of a government that supports Brussels and is an ally of Ukraine, the situation would be different...," he added, hinting at the upcoming elections, in which Fidesz could lose to the opposition Tisza.

It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has published an investigation into a large corruption scheme at NNEGC Energoatom called "Midas".

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He sees ghosts". Szijjártó brazenly reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding Hungarian drones over Ukraine
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies
Szijjártó

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?