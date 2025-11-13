Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Brussels should stop "sending money from European citizens to Ukraine" in light of the latest corruption scandal.

Szijjarto called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine

Szijjártó noted that Brussels has been financing the activities of the Ukrainian state for years.

Meanwhile, corruption is rampant in Ukraine, so it's no wonder that no one has yet seen an accurate report on the spending of funds received from the EU... And what does Brussels want? To send even more money to Ukraine, to President Zelensky, in whose inner circle a large corruption network was recently discovered... Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó also distributed an article by the propaganda publication Mandiner about corruption in Ukraine's energy sector.

It is time to stop this madness, we need to stop sending money from European citizens to Ukraine! — said Szijjártó.

At the same time, the Hungarian minister assured that as long as the Fidesz party is in power, "the Hungarian people can be sure: the money of the Hungarian people will not go to Ukraine."

Of course, in the case of a government that supports Brussels and is an ally of Ukraine, the situation would be different...," he added, hinting at the upcoming elections, in which Fidesz could lose to the opposition Tisza. Share

It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has published an investigation into a large corruption scheme at NNEGC Energoatom called "Midas".