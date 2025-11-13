Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Brussels should stop "sending money from European citizens to Ukraine" in light of the latest corruption scandal.
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called on the European Union to cease funding Ukraine following the corruption scandal at NNEGC Energoatom.
- Szijjarto expressed concerns about the lack of control over the utilization of EU funds in Ukraine and the prevalence of corruption in the country.
- The Hungarian minister highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the use of financial aid from the EU in Ukraine's energy sector.
Szijjarto called on the EU to stop funding Ukraine
Szijjártó noted that Brussels has been financing the activities of the Ukrainian state for years.
Szijjártó also distributed an article by the propaganda publication Mandiner about corruption in Ukraine's energy sector.
It is time to stop this madness, we need to stop sending money from European citizens to Ukraine! — said Szijjártó.
At the same time, the Hungarian minister assured that as long as the Fidesz party is in power, "the Hungarian people can be sure: the money of the Hungarian people will not go to Ukraine."
It was previously reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has published an investigation into a large corruption scheme at NNEGC Energoatom called "Midas".
