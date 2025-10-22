Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to mock Poland and the Polish court, but was met with a harsh response from his colleague, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Sikorsky put Szijjártó in his place: what is known

Szijjártó published a response to a post by the Visegrad 24 TV channel, which quoted Sikorsky's statement that Poland could detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plane. A Polish court may grant the appropriate permission.

Radosław Sikorski is talking about an independent court that, on the orders of Tusk (Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk — ed.), refused to extradite the terrorist who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline? Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

In response, Sikorski noted that he was proud of the Polish court, which ruled that "sabotage against an invader is not a crime."

Peter, I am proud of the Polish court which ruled that sabotaging an invader is no crime.

Moreover, I hope your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, finally succeeds in knocking out the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine and you get your oil via Croatia. — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) October 22, 2025

At the same time, he did not miss the opportunity to remind Szijjártó about the decommissioning of the Druzhba oil pipeline — an event that at one time caused considerable hysteria in Budapest.

Moreover, I hope that your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, will finally be able to disable the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine, and you will receive your oil through Croatia. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Recall that on October 21, Sikorsky reported the possible arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if his plane crossed the country's airspace during a flight to Budapest for a summit with US President Donald Trump.