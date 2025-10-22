Szijjarto and Sikorsky argued over Ukraine — what happened

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to mock Poland and the Polish court, but was met with a harsh response from his colleague, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski engaged in a public dispute over the potential arrest of Vladimir Putin in Poland.
- The conflict stemmed from differing opinions on the role of the Polish court and the handling of international relations between Hungary and Poland.
- Sikorsky criticized Szijjártó's remarks about Putin's potential arrest, highlighting the independence of the Polish court and referencing past events such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Sikorsky put Szijjártó in his place: what is known
Szijjártó published a response to a post by the Visegrad 24 TV channel, which quoted Sikorsky's statement that Poland could detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plane. A Polish court may grant the appropriate permission.
In response, Sikorski noted that he was proud of the Polish court, which ruled that "sabotage against an invader is not a crime."
Peter, I am proud of the Polish court which ruled that sabotaging an invader is no crime.— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) October 22, 2025
Moreover, I hope your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, finally succeeds in knocking out the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine and you get your oil via Croatia.
At the same time, he did not miss the opportunity to remind Szijjártó about the decommissioning of the Druzhba oil pipeline — an event that at one time caused considerable hysteria in Budapest.
Recall that on October 21, Sikorsky reported the possible arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if his plane crossed the country's airspace during a flight to Budapest for a summit with US President Donald Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-