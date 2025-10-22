Szijjarto and Sikorsky argued over Ukraine — what happened
Category
Politics
Publication date

Szijjarto and Sikorsky argued over Ukraine — what happened

Sikorsky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to mock Poland and the Polish court, but was met with a harsh response from his colleague, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski engaged in a public dispute over the potential arrest of Vladimir Putin in Poland.
  • The conflict stemmed from differing opinions on the role of the Polish court and the handling of international relations between Hungary and Poland.
  • Sikorsky criticized Szijjártó's remarks about Putin's potential arrest, highlighting the independence of the Polish court and referencing past events such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Sikorsky put Szijjártó in his place: what is known

Szijjártó published a response to a post by the Visegrad 24 TV channel, which quoted Sikorsky's statement that Poland could detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plane. A Polish court may grant the appropriate permission.

Radosław Sikorski is talking about an independent court that, on the orders of Tusk (Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk — ed.), refused to extradite the terrorist who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

In response, Sikorski noted that he was proud of the Polish court, which ruled that "sabotage against an invader is not a crime."

At the same time, he did not miss the opportunity to remind Szijjártó about the decommissioning of the Druzhba oil pipeline — an event that at one time caused considerable hysteria in Budapest.

Moreover, I hope that your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, will finally be able to disable the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine, and you will receive your oil through Croatia.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Recall that on October 21, Sikorsky reported the possible arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if his plane crossed the country's airspace during a flight to Budapest for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We got Alaska." Sikorsky publicly shamed Trump
Sikorsky criticized Trump's approach
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó cynically praised Russia for reliable energy supplies
Szijjártó
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Disgusting." Sikorsky publicly shamed Orban's team
Sikorsky hinted at possible arrest of Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?