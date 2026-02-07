Watch: Chemical plant on fire in Russia after drone attack

On the morning of February 7, the Russian Defense Ministry began claiming that Russian air defenses were able to neutralize 82 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the aggressor country. A chemical plant in the village of Redkino was hit.
Points of attention
- Russian air defense reportedly destroyed multiple drones over different regions, emphasizing the scale of the attack and the defense response
- The incident showcases the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone attacks and the potential risks associated with such targeted assaults
“Bavovna” in Russia on February 7 — what is known
According to residents of the village of Redkino in the Tver region, a large number of explosions began to thunder at night. What's more, a large-scale fire broke out.
Later it became known that the Ridkinsky Research Plant was hit.
After the drones hit the territory of the enterprise, several fires broke out there.
It is also known that there is a chemical smell near the attacked factory.
What is important to understand is that the Redkin Research Chemical Plant is one of the largest chemical industry enterprises in the aggressor country.
It is engaged in the production of complex chemical components, including fuel additives, technical chemicals, and special reagents.
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Russian air defense destroyed:
45 drones — over the territory of the Volgograd region,
8 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,
6 — over the territory of Rostov region,
6 — over the territory of the Saratov region,
4 — over the territory of the Oryol region,
4 — over the territory of the Tver region,
3 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
1 — over the territory of the Astrakhan region,
1 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,
1 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,
1 — over the territory of the Kaluga region,
1 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,
1 — over the territory of the Smolensk region.
