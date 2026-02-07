Russia is trying to destroy the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid

On the morning of February 7, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that during the night, Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Shmyhal named the main target of the Russians during the new attack

According to the minister, last night the enemy actively attacked substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid.

Denys Shmagal also officially confirmed that there were strikes on generation, in particular on the Burshtyn TPP and Dobrotvir TPP.

The NPP units were unloaded by personnel. As of now, 4.5–5 emergency shutdown schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine, and special emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the eastern and northern regions. Denys Shmyhal Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine

The government official drew attention to the fact that as of this morning, the enemy attack had not yet ended.

Energy workers promise to begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows.