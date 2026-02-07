Russia is trying to destroy the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid

On the morning of February 7, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that during the night, Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Points of attention
- The severity of the situation highlights the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and the resilience demonstrated by Ukrainian military and energy workers.
- International assistance, including a request for emergency aid from Poland, is being mobilized to support Ukraine in this challenging time.
Shmyhal named the main target of the Russians during the new attack
According to the minister, last night the enemy actively attacked substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid.
Denys Shmagal also officially confirmed that there were strikes on generation, in particular on the Burshtyn TPP and Dobrotvir TPP.
The government official drew attention to the fact that as of this morning, the enemy attack had not yet ended.
Energy workers promise to begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-