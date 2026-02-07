Russia is trying to destroy the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid
Russia is trying to destroy the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid

Denis Shmyhal
On the morning of February 7, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that during the night, Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.

  • The severity of the situation highlights the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and the resilience demonstrated by Ukrainian military and energy workers.
  • International assistance, including a request for emergency aid from Poland, is being mobilized to support Ukraine in this challenging time.

According to the minister, last night the enemy actively attacked substations and 750 kV and 330 kV overhead lines.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the foundation of Ukraine's energy grid.

Denys Shmagal also officially confirmed that there were strikes on generation, in particular on the Burshtyn TPP and Dobrotvir TPP.

The NPP units were unloaded by personnel. As of now, 4.5–5 emergency shutdown schedules have been applied throughout Ukraine, and special emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the eastern and northern regions.

The government official drew attention to the fact that as of this morning, the enemy attack had not yet ended.

Energy workers promise to begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

The Ukrenergo dispatcher has activated a request for emergency assistance from Poland. Thank you for the resilience and heroism of our military and energy workers.

