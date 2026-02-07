Defense forces hit a Russian army UAV control point

On the morning of February 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported new successes of Ukrainian troops on the front and beyond. Thus, during January 6, the defenders managed to eliminate 730 Russian invaders and successfully attack an enemy UAV control point.
Points of attention
- The enemy carried out a missile strike, air strikes, guided bomb attacks, and used kamikaze drones in various locations across Ukraine, including settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
- The aggressor targeted multiple areas, such as Pokrovske, Velykymykhailivka, Samiylivka, Voskresenka, Hulyaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Kamyanka, Zalizne, Shcherbaki, and Barvinivka, in its recent military actions.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 7, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/07/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,245,290 (+730) people;
tanks — 11,650 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,009 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 37,036 (+22) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 127,081 (+1,161) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,379 (+68) units.
special equipment — 4,064 (+1) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using 7 missiles, 87 air strikes, and dropped 247 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 6,649 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,215 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 75 from multiple launch rocket systems.
