According to American leader Donald Trump, his efforts have prevented several nuclear wars in different parts of the world, including between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump invented new “victories” for himself

According to the head of the White House, the United States is the strongest country in the world.

Trump also added that he managed to completely rebuild the American army during his first term, saying it even received modernized nuclear weapons.

We're even adding battleships that are 100 times more powerful than those that sailed the seas during World War II — the Iowa, the Missouri, the Alabama, and others. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader began to assure that he had prevented nuclear wars in the world, in particular between Pakistan and India, as well as Iran and Israel.

Trump did not forget to mention Ukraine and Russia. He said that a nuclear war between them was prevented thanks to his intervention.

However, it is important to note that Ukraine is not a nuclear power, so it cannot be a party to the conflict, but only a victim of an enemy strike. The US President chose to ignore this fact.