"Russia cannot win." Lavrov announced secret talks with Europe
Source:  online.ua

Scandalous Russian diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun claiming that Moscow is holding secret talks with some of Kyiv's European allies. Their main goal is to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Europe's position remains firm: Ukraine cannot lose, Russia cannot win, in order to prevent a loss of face.
  • Challenges arise as negotiations face disruptions from European interference, working against the dialogue initiated with Americans and Ukrainians.

Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe

According to Putin's aide, he no longer wants to hide the fact that Moscow has contacts with some European leaders.

"They call, asking not to announce these conversations. Some even appear here. And so they contact secretly," the Russian diplomat claims.

Against this background, Lavrov once again began to complain that the rhetoric of European politicians during such secret negotiations remains unchanged.

The same calls: let's end (Russia's aggression against Ukraine — ed.), we need to do something,' added the Russian Foreign Minister.

According to Lavrov, Europe only wants to see "Russia's strategic defeat."

(Europe's position is that — ed.) Ukraine cannot lose, Russia cannot win, otherwise Europe will lose face. And all they are doing now is preventing, disrupting the negotiations that have supposedly begun between us and the Americans, and now Ukrainian representatives are joining them.

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

