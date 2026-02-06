Scandalous Russian diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun claiming that Moscow is holding secret talks with some of Kyiv's European allies. Their main goal is to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Europe's position remains firm: Ukraine cannot lose, Russia cannot win, in order to prevent a loss of face.
- Challenges arise as negotiations face disruptions from European interference, working against the dialogue initiated with Americans and Ukrainians.
Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe
According to Putin's aide, he no longer wants to hide the fact that Moscow has contacts with some European leaders.
Against this background, Lavrov once again began to complain that the rhetoric of European politicians during such secret negotiations remains unchanged.
According to Lavrov, Europe only wants to see "Russia's strategic defeat."
