Scandalous Russian diplomat and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun claiming that Moscow is holding secret talks with some of Kyiv's European allies. Their main goal is to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe

According to Putin's aide, he no longer wants to hide the fact that Moscow has contacts with some European leaders.

"They call, asking not to announce these conversations. Some even appear here. And so they contact secretly," the Russian diplomat claims. Share

Against this background, Lavrov once again began to complain that the rhetoric of European politicians during such secret negotiations remains unchanged.

The same calls: let's end (Russia's aggression against Ukraine — ed.), we need to do something,' added the Russian Foreign Minister. Share

According to Lavrov, Europe only wants to see "Russia's strategic defeat."