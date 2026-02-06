Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

During February 5-6, the Russian army continued to actively attack various regions of Ukraine. For example, in Zaporizhia region, an enemy attack claimed the lives of two civilians. In Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities reported one death.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

The latest details were reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

He officially confirmed that the Russian army had struck a residential building with a drone.

Russians strike Vilnius with drone. Private house destroyed. Couple killed — 49-year-old man and 48-year-old woman. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, it is reported that a 14-year-old boy was injured in enemy night attacks on Zaporizhia.

Several residential buildings were hit by the Russians, and as a result of the destruction of the energy infrastructure, 12,000 residents of the region were left without electricity.

Regarding the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about it.

According to him, the Vasylkivska, Malomykhaylivska, Slovianska, and Pokrovska communities of the Synelnykvysk district suffered from enemy attacks. The Russian army used drones and KABs.

A man died, two more people were injured. Fires broke out. 2 private homes were destroyed, 6 were damaged. 6 two-story apartment buildings, an outbuilding, and a garage were also damaged. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Also, the enemy's air attacks on the Nikopol region — the district center and the Pokrovska community — were not in vain.