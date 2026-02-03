NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made a new statement during his official visit to Kyiv on February 3. He assured that Ukraine's allies will find all $15.5 billion needed for weapons for the Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Despite the colossal sum needed for the PURL program, Rutte expresses confidence in securing the required funding, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.
- The allocation of military aid funding for Ukraine remains a topic of discussion among NATO allies, with a push for more equitable distribution to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Rutte promised increased military aid to Ukraine
Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General whether Kyiv's allies would really be able to raise as much as $15.5 billion to finance the PURL program, as Ukraine had previously requested.
According to Rutte, this task is quite realistic to implement, despite the fact that it involves a colossal sum.
He does not hide that Kyiv's allies often face the problem of uneven funding.
Rutte pointed out that as of today, two-thirds of the allies are participants in the PURL program, but the distribution of the financial burden is still a topic for discussion.
The NATO Secretary General does not hide the paradox of this situation, because some countries help Ukraine with their own funds, while others do not.
