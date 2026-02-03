"There will be money." Rutte promises Ukraine over $15 billion

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made a new statement during his official visit to Kyiv on February 3. He assured that Ukraine's allies will find all $15.5 billion needed for weapons for the Defense Forces.

Rutte promised increased military aid to Ukraine

Journalists asked the NATO Secretary General whether Kyiv's allies would really be able to raise as much as $15.5 billion to finance the PURL program, as Ukraine had previously requested.

According to Rutte, this task is quite realistic to implement, despite the fact that it involves a colossal sum.

I am absolutely convinced that there will be money, because we all know how critical it is. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

He does not hide that Kyiv's allies often face the problem of uneven funding.

Rutte pointed out that as of today, two-thirds of the allies are participants in the PURL program, but the distribution of the financial burden is still a topic for discussion.

The NATO Secretary General does not hide the paradox of this situation, because some countries help Ukraine with their own funds, while others do not.