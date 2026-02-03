In January, Russia broke two terrifying war "records" at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In January, Russia broke two terrifying war "records" at once

US Department of Defense
Russian aerial terror is gaining momentum
Читати українською

In January 2026, the aggressor country Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. According to the Ministry of Defense, two record figures in the enemy's use of KABs were recorded.

Points of attention

  • With the decrease in ground assaults, Russian aerial terror is on the rise, posing challenges for the Defense Forces and civilian population.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine highlights the resilience of their military amid harsh conditions, facing snow and bombs while upholding their defense.

Russian aerial terror is gaining momentum

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially confirmed that Russia used more than 5,700 guided bombs last month, attacking both the Defense Forces and the civilian population.

January 18 stands out against the general background, because within one day the enemy managed to drop as many as 316 KABs.

These are the highest monthly and daily figures during the war. Without significant successes on the ground, the enemy is increasing strikes from the air. The previous monthly maximum was recorded in October 2025 — 5,300 bombs, — the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over 5,300 combat clashes took place at the front last month. This is 200 fewer than in the first month of winter.

Moreover, it is indicated that in December the Russian army carried out over 113,000 attacks, including over 2,400 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Maximum respect and support to our military, who are holding the defense in the most difficult conditions, under snow and bombs," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine added.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prices for Patriot missiles have risen sharply
The US has raised the prices of its missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive new air defense systems from Sweden and Denmark
Sweden and Denmark will significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky explained how Putin deceived Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed Putin's dastardly plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?