In January, Russia broke two terrifying war "records" at once

In January 2026, the aggressor country Russia significantly intensified terror against Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. According to the Ministry of Defense, two record figures in the enemy's use of KABs were recorded.

Russian aerial terror is gaining momentum

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially confirmed that Russia used more than 5,700 guided bombs last month, attacking both the Defense Forces and the civilian population.

January 18 stands out against the general background, because within one day the enemy managed to drop as many as 316 KABs.

These are the highest monthly and daily figures during the war. Without significant successes on the ground, the enemy is increasing strikes from the air. The previous monthly maximum was recorded in October 2025 — 5,300 bombs, — the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over 5,300 combat clashes took place at the front last month. This is 200 fewer than in the first month of winter.

Moreover, it is indicated that in December the Russian army carried out over 113,000 attacks, including over 2,400 from multiple launch rocket systems.