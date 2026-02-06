Ukrainian soldiers have experienced the first positive changes on the battlefield after the Russian invaders lost the ability to use Starlink terminals. First of all, it is a reduction in the number of assaults by the enemy.

The situation at the front began to change

This was reported to Radio Liberty by anonymous sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to insiders, Russian soldiers have already reduced the number of assaults on the battlefield after an agreement between Ukraine and SpaceX to block unregistered Starlink satellite internet terminals

What is important to understand is that in some areas of the front, the enemy has generally abandoned offensive actions against the backdrop of recent events.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated February 5 (4:00 PM) mentions only 56 combat clashes at the front since the beginning of the day.

On the same day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that the Starlink satellite Internet terminals included in the “white list” are working, and those used by the Russian invaders have already been successfully blocked.