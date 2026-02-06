Ukrainian troops completely destroyed the Russian UAV control station

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 5, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a control point, a ground UAV control station, eight enemy anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, four personnel concentration areas, and one other important target of the Russian army.
- The Russian army suffered substantial losses in various categories, such as tanks, artillery systems, air defense systems, and UAVs.
- The ongoing conflict is marked by intense air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 6, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/06/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,244,560 (+720) people;
tanks — 11,648 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,007 (+11) units;
artillery systems — 37,014 (+39) units;
MLRS — 1,637 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,295 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 125,920 (+826) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,311 (+162) units;
special equipment — 4,063 (+1) units.
In addition, it used to destroy 6,235 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,044 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 65 from multiple launch rocket systems.
