Ukrainian troops completely destroyed the Russian UAV control station

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 5, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a control point, a ground UAV control station, eight enemy anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, four personnel concentration areas, and one other important target of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 6, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/06/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,244,560 (+720) people;

tanks — 11,648 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,007 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 37,014 (+39) units;

MLRS — 1,637 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,295 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 125,920 (+826) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,311 (+162) units;

special equipment — 4,063 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 80 air strikes and dropped 197 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used to destroy 6,235 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,044 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 65 from multiple launch rocket systems.