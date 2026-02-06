Ukrainian troops completely destroyed the Russian UAV control station
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian troops completely destroyed the Russian UAV control station

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 6, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 5, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated a control point, a ground UAV control station, eight enemy anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, four personnel concentration areas, and one other important target of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered substantial losses in various categories, such as tanks, artillery systems, air defense systems, and UAVs.
  • The ongoing conflict is marked by intense air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 6, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/06/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,244,560 (+720) people;

  • tanks — 11,648 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,007 (+11) units;

  • artillery systems — 37,014 (+39) units;

  • MLRS — 1,637 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,295 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 125,920 (+826) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,311 (+162) units;

  • special equipment — 4,063 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 80 air strikes and dropped 197 guided bombs.

In addition, it used to destroy 6,235 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,044 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 65 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Ivan Fedorov
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army reduced the number of assaults after blocking Starlink
The situation at the front began to change
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia cannot win." Lavrov announced secret talks with Europe
Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?