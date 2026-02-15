The aggressor country complains that Ukraine is increasingly carrying out massive attacks on various regions of the Russian Federation. This time, the Krasnodar Territory has come under attack. Local authorities are panicking over damaged oil tanks, warehouses and terminals, as well as other facilities.

New “bavovna” in Russia on February 14-15 — how it was

The fact of the attack was immediately officially confirmed by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev.

According to the latter, in the village of Volna, Temryuk district, a tank with oil products caught fire due to falling UAV debris.

However, he is not in a hurry to reveal the extent of the fire and damage yet, but he added that there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Against this background, the enemy's operational headquarters stated that 67 people and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, including employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnodar Territory.

Already on the morning of February 15, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory began to panic over a new massive attack on the region.

The heads of municipalities promptly report on the situation. There is damage in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district, in Sochi and in the village of Yurovka in Anapa. The most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. There, a tank with oil products, a warehouse and terminals were damaged. Share

In addition, Sochi later reported that the "longest-lasting mass attack" on a Russian city had taken place.