Air defense eliminated 55 targets while repelling the Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 14-15, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 83 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

The new Russian attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 14.

This time, enemy targets flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 55 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. Share

25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 3 locations.

The attack by enemy UAVs continues, the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike.