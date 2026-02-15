Air defense eliminated 55 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 14-15, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 83 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

  • Air defenses in Ukraine continue to battle against enemy UAVs, urging the population to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines.
  • The consequences of Russia's aggression on Ukraine are significant, highlighting the importance of unity and defense preparedness.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

The new Russian attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 14.

This time, enemy targets flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 55 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones.

25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 3 locations.

The attack by enemy UAVs continues, the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

