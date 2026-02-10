Japan will purchase non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

According to insiders of NHK, Japan has agreed to become a participant in NATO's program to supply Ukraine with American-made ammunition and equipment. As part of this initiative, Tokyo will purchase non-lethal equipment and supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The PURL program, a joint US-NATO initiative, aims to swiftly provide American-made weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of partner countries like Japan.
- Japan's decision to sponsor the purchase of non-lethal equipment emphasizes the importance of international collaboration in strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities.
Japan will assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces
According to anonymous sources, the Japanese authorities will officially confirm their decision to become a participant in the PURL program in the coming days.
An important nuance is that Tokyo will sponsor the purchase of exclusively non-lethal defense equipment and supplies.
It is likely that we are talking about radar systems and body armor.
Insiders told the media that Japan has already notified NATO members and Ukraine of its plan.
What is important to understand is that PURL is a joint US-NATO program that started last year.
The main objective of this initiative is to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with critically important American-made weapons and equipment as quickly as possible.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-