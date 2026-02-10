Japan will purchase non-lethal equipment for Ukraine

According to insiders of NHK, Japan has agreed to become a participant in NATO's program to supply Ukraine with American-made ammunition and equipment. As part of this initiative, Tokyo will purchase non-lethal equipment and supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Japan will assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces

According to anonymous sources, the Japanese authorities will officially confirm their decision to become a participant in the PURL program in the coming days.

An important nuance is that Tokyo will sponsor the purchase of exclusively non-lethal defense equipment and supplies.

It is likely that we are talking about radar systems and body armor.

Insiders told the media that Japan has already notified NATO members and Ukraine of its plan.

One NATO representative noted that even non-lethal equipment is extremely important for Ukraine, adding that Japan's participation in the initiative is a significant step forward. Share

What is important to understand is that PURL is a joint US-NATO program that started last year.

The main objective of this initiative is to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with critically important American-made weapons and equipment as quickly as possible.