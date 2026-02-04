"End the war in the spring." Insiders announced decisive days for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"End the war in the spring." Insiders announced decisive days for Ukraine

Ukraine wants peace, but the final decision is Putin's
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

A new round of peace talks to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will begin in Abu Dhabi on February 4. According to anonymous sources for Politico, dictator Vladimir Putin's decision on this issue — to end the war or continue fighting — will become final in the coming days.

Points of attention

  • American journalists and foreign policy experts note a shift in the Russian approach to negotiations, indicating a real chance to end the war in the spring.
  • The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and advisors are cautiously hopeful about the progress in the peace talks.

Ukraine wants peace, but the final decision is Putin's

American journalists spoke with Ukrainian officials who have information about the development of peace talks between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

Some of them, on condition of anonymity, said that there is still a chance for success, despite the general pessimistic mood in Ukraine on this issue.

Interestingly, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, also spoke about restrained optimism earlier, but did not explain why he was inclined to such an opinion.

An American foreign policy expert who advised Kyiv also spoke to the media.

The latter frankly admitted that not so long ago these negotiations were like "pulling teeth without anesthesia."

"I used to want to scream when I saw another report saying the talks were "constructive." But now I notice that the Russians are taking these talks more seriously," the expert noted.

Against this background, he added: there is currently a real chance to end the war in the spring.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In January, Russia broke two terrifying war "records" at once
US Department of Defense
Russian aerial terror is gaining momentum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukrainians do not give up." Putin lost another battle
Ukrainians beat Putin again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Starlink verification. Fedorov addressed commanders of all levels
Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedorov asks the army not to ignore Starlink verification

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?