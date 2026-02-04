Starlink verification. Fedorov addressed commanders of all levels
Mykhailo Fedorov
On February 4, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov published an appeal to commanders of all levels and called on them to be more actively involved in the Starlink verification process. As a reminder, all unverified terminals will soon be disconnected.

Points of attention

  • The verification process aims to prevent disconnection of unverified terminals, with civilians actively adding terminals to the whitelist.
  • Mykhailo Fedorov emphasizes the importance of organizing terminal verification to maintain communication stability and promises real-time registration in the future.

Fedorov asks the army not to ignore Starlink verification

The Minister of Defense drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian civilians are actively adding terminals to the "white list".

How to verify Starlink in Ukraine — read our material.

It is now critical to verify all terminals used for defense purposes. To do this, the military needs to transfer all Starlink terminal numbers through the DELTA system to a “whitelist.”

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of the defense department once again reminded the soldiers that no one is requiring them to put their own terminals on the military unit's balance or transfer account data.

It is extremely important to simply whitelist the terminal so that it does not disconnect when the blocking process starts.

Fedorov also promised that the process would later be configured in such a way as to receive data for registering terminals in real time.

"I appeal to commanders at all levels: organize verification of Starlink terminals to ensure continuity and stability of communication," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

