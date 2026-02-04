Starlink verification. Fedorov addressed commanders of all levels

On February 4, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov published an appeal to commanders of all levels and called on them to be more actively involved in the Starlink verification process. As a reminder, all unverified terminals will soon be disconnected.

Fedorov asks the army not to ignore Starlink verification

The Minister of Defense drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian civilians are actively adding terminals to the "white list".

How to verify Starlink in Ukraine — read our material.

It is now critical to verify all terminals used for defense purposes. To do this, the military needs to transfer all Starlink terminal numbers through the DELTA system to a “whitelist.” Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of the defense department once again reminded the soldiers that no one is requiring them to put their own terminals on the military unit's balance or transfer account data.

It is extremely important to simply whitelist the terminal so that it does not disconnect when the blocking process starts.

Fedorov also promised that the process would later be configured in such a way as to receive data for registering terminals in real time.