Air defense neutralized 110 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense neutralized 110 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 125 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to repel the enemy drones and ensure the safety of the country.
  • Despite the ongoing threats, Ukrainian defense workers continue to call for vigilance and adherence to safety rules to protect the airspace and secure victory.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 6:00 p.m. on February 9.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as falling debris at 2 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules” Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense workers.

