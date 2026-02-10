Air defense neutralized 110 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of February 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 125 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 6:00 p.m. on February 9.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 110 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as falling debris at 2 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.