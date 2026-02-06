Ukraine's international reserves break historic record
Ukraine's international reserves break historic record

NBU
Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow
The National Bank of Ukraine officially confirmed that international reserves as of February 1, 2026 reached $57.7 billion, effectively renewing the historical maximum.

Points of attention

  • The NBU's net sale of currency decreased by 20.7% in January 2026, with a total sale of 3,729.5 million USD, and a revaluation of financial instruments contributed an additional 1,445.7 million USD.
  • Overall, Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow, fueled by various sources and factors, highlighting the country's economic progress and stability.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to grow

As noted by the NBU, over the past month they increased by 357.8 million USD.

External funding played a key role in this process.

Representatives of the regulator also pay attention to other important factors.

First of all, we are talking about revenues for the benefit of the Cabinet of Ministers and payments for servicing and repaying the state debt.

For example, it is indicated that in January, the government's foreign exchange accounts at the National Bank received 3,124.0 million USD through the World Bank accounts.

Another important source of replenishment of Ukraine's international reserves was the National Bank's operations in the foreign exchange market.

In January 2026, compared to December 2025, the National Bank's net sale of currency decreased by 20.7%. According to balance sheet data, the NBU sold 3,729.5 million USD on the foreign exchange market.

Moreover, it is indicated that there was a revaluation of financial instruments — this happened as a result of changes in market value and currency rates. This is another 1,445.7 million USD.

