Putin's entourage predicts collapse of the Russian economy — when will it happen?

The Washington Post has learned from insiders that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is gripped by a wave of panic over the state of the Russian economy, which is steadily deteriorating. Financiers close to the Kremlin are warning Putin that the Russian economy could collapse by the summer of 2026.

Russia's economy is again at risk

According to the calculations of Kremlin financiers, the next few months could be fatal for the Russian economy.

That is why they are increasingly turning to Putin with specific warnings on this matter.

The main message is that an economic crisis could hit the aggressor country before the summer of 2026.

Russian experts have concluded that falling revenues mean that without further tax increases, the budget deficit will only grow, and the pressure on the Russian banking system is increasing due to high interest rates and the active use of corporate loans to finance the war.