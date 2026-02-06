Putin's entourage predicts collapse of the Russian economy — when will it happen?
Category
Economics
Publication date

Putin's entourage predicts collapse of the Russian economy — when will it happen?

Russia's economy is again at risk
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

The Washington Post has learned from insiders that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is gripped by a wave of panic over the state of the Russian economy, which is steadily deteriorating. Financiers close to the Kremlin are warning Putin that the Russian economy could collapse by the summer of 2026.

Points of attention

  • Insiders suggest that a crisis could hit the Russian economy within the next three to four months, as inflation rates exceed the official figures.
  • The pressure on the Russian banking system is increasing, and urgent measures are needed to prevent a severe economic downturn.

Russia's economy is again at risk

According to the calculations of Kremlin financiers, the next few months could be fatal for the Russian economy.

That is why they are increasingly turning to Putin with specific warnings on this matter.

The main message is that an economic crisis could hit the aggressor country before the summer of 2026.

Russian experts have concluded that falling revenues mean that without further tax increases, the budget deficit will only grow, and the pressure on the Russian banking system is increasing due to high interest rates and the active use of corporate loans to finance the war.

One Moscow businessman said a crisis could come in “three to four months” as there are signs that real inflation is well above the officially declared 6%, despite interest rates being held at a high 16%.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is playing a double game against Putin — the Kremlin is panicking
Trump has become extremely dangerous for Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukrainians do not give up." Putin lost another battle
Ukrainians beat Putin again
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wasted 50% of Russia's budget on war against Ukraine in 2025
Putin spends billions on meager territorial gains

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?