Source:  online.ua

Over the past year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided not to skimp on genocide against the Ukrainian people and has spent half of the Russian state budget, as well as 10% of its GDP, on it.

Points of attention

  • The excessive spending on military expansion near NATO's eastern flank indicates a growing threat to Europe, as illustrated by German intelligence analysis.
  • The revelation of Putin's wasteful war expenditures highlights the impact on Russia's economy and the dangerous implications for the security of Europe.

Putin spends billions on meager territorial gains

This was noted by the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

In fact, the point is that the Russian dictator is hiding his outrageous war spending — it is much higher than stated by the Kremlin leader.

It is telling that the Russian defense budget is growing every year, but there are still no significant breakthroughs on the battlefield.

After detailed calculations, German intelligence concluded that the Russian defense budget in recent years was 66% larger than Putin claimed.

Unaccounted expenses relate, for example, to construction projects of the Ministry of Defense, military IT projects, or social benefits for military personnel.

Putin does not forget about the additional creation and expansion of military potential, especially near NATO's eastern flank — huge amounts of money are also being spent on this.

German intelligence believes that these figures clearly illustrate the threat to Europe posed by Russia.

