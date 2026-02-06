Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US — insiders reported disappointing news

According to anonymous sources, The New York Times reports that a new round of talks between Ukrainians, Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi has not led to the expected progress. It is also indicated that the situation looks as if Kyiv, Moscow and Washington have reached an impasse.

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi — what is known

According to insiders, despite the fact that the negotiations lasted two days, no significant breakthrough was achieved on the issues of ending the war.

Despite this, the parties were still able to agree on an exchange of prisoners of war.

The main stumbling blocks still remain unchanged — control over the occupied territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the parties had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, calling it the result of "detailed and productive peace negotiations." However, analysts emphasize that such exchanges between Ukraine and Russia do not indicate a strategic shift. Share

Journalists point out that the negotiations took place against the backdrop of new massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.