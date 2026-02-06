Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US — insiders reported disappointing news

According to anonymous sources, The New York Times reports that a new round of talks between Ukrainians, Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi has not led to the expected progress. It is also indicated that the situation looks as if Kyiv, Moscow and Washington have reached an impasse.
Points of attention
- Despite claims of 'productive negotiations,' analysts express skepticism about Putin's true intentions and his willingness to force Ukraine into submission rather than seeking a peaceful resolution.
- The situation highlights the complexities and challenges of achieving lasting peace in the region, with uncertainties surrounding the prospects for future diplomatic efforts.
Negotiations in Abu Dhabi — what is known
According to insiders, despite the fact that the negotiations lasted two days, no significant breakthrough was achieved on the issues of ending the war.
Despite this, the parties were still able to agree on an exchange of prisoners of war.
The main stumbling blocks still remain unchanged — control over the occupied territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Journalists point out that the negotiations took place against the backdrop of new massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Analysts believe that this only indicates that Putin does not really intend to end the war, because he believes that he can still force the Ukrainians to surrender.
