Russian opposition media reports that Lieutenant General, First Deputy Chief of the GRU, Vladimir Alekseev, was hospitalized after an unknown killer shot him several times.

The assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Alekseev — how it all happened

This information has already been confirmed by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Svetlana Petrenko.

According to her, an unknown person attempted to assassinate the deputy head of the GRU on the 24th floor of a building on Volokolamsk Highway.

In addition, it is alleged that the killer shot the man several times, after which he fled the scene.

As a result of the shooting, the Russian war criminal was injured and hospitalized.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Alekseev holds the position of First Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Many people remember him for the video address he gave to the Wagner PMC fighters in 2023 during the Prigozhin coup.

Putin's henchman urged them to refrain from further action and participated in negotiations with the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

By the way, Alekseev is a native of Vinnytsia region, namely the settlement of Holodki.

He is called one of the curators of the now-liquidated Wagner PMC.