In Moscow, an unknown person shot at the deputy head of the Russian GRU
Category
Events
Publication date

In Moscow, an unknown person shot at the deputy head of the Russian GRU

The assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Alekseev — how it all happened
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian opposition media reports that Lieutenant General, First Deputy Chief of the GRU, Vladimir Alekseev, was hospitalized after an unknown killer shot him several times.

Points of attention

  • The attempted assassination has raised concerns and questions regarding the motives behind targeting such a high-ranking official within the Russian armed forces.
  • As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the attack on Alekseev.

The assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Alekseev — how it all happened

This information has already been confirmed by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Svetlana Petrenko.

According to her, an unknown person attempted to assassinate the deputy head of the GRU on the 24th floor of a building on Volokolamsk Highway.

In addition, it is alleged that the killer shot the man several times, after which he fled the scene.

As a result of the shooting, the Russian war criminal was injured and hospitalized.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Alekseev holds the position of First Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Many people remember him for the video address he gave to the Wagner PMC fighters in 2023 during the Prigozhin coup.

Putin's henchman urged them to refrain from further action and participated in negotiations with the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

By the way, Alekseev is a native of Vinnytsia region, namely the settlement of Holodki.

He is called one of the curators of the now-liquidated Wagner PMC.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia cannot win." Lavrov announced secret talks with Europe
Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops completely destroyed the Russian UAV control station
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 6, 2026
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump claims he saved Ukraine from nuclear war
Donald Trump
Trump invented new “victories” for himself

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?