Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson has officially confirmed that Ukraine has the opportunity to purchase their Gripen aircraft. Moreover, it can do so at the expense of its European allies.
- The acquisition of Gripen aircraft could significantly enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and military strength.
- Saab's JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter known for its advanced technology and performance.
Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money
As Paul Jonson reported, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is currently considering such a scenario, but has not yet made a final decision.
The Swedish Minister of Defense drew attention to the fact that the EU recently agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros.
What is important to understand is that of these, there is an opportunity to use 60 billion euros for defense, writes TV4 (Nyheterna) .
According to him, it is still difficult to outline specific terms when the acquisition of Gripen may become relevant for Ukraine.
Recall that the JAS 39 Gripen (Swedish: Gripen — griffin) is a Swedish fourth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft, developed and manufactured by Saab.
