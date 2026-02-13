Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine

Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson has officially confirmed that Ukraine has the opportunity to purchase their Gripen aircraft. Moreover, it can do so at the expense of its European allies.

Points of attention

  • The acquisition of Gripen aircraft could significantly enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and military strength.
  • Saab's JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter known for its advanced technology and performance.

Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money

As Paul Jonson reported, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is currently considering such a scenario, but has not yet made a final decision.

The Swedish Minister of Defense drew attention to the fact that the EU recently agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros.

What is important to understand is that of these, there is an opportunity to use 60 billion euros for defense, writes TV4 (Nyheterna) .

"With this 90 billion euros that we have managed to secure, Ukraine will also want to use some of these funds to start financing Gripen and building stronger air defense," emphasized Paul Jonsson.

According to him, it is still difficult to outline specific terms when the acquisition of Gripen may become relevant for Ukraine.

"We are constantly working on this issue and are conducting a very intensive dialogue with Ukraine," the Swedish Defense Minister added.

Recall that the JAS 39 Gripen (Swedish: Gripen — griffin) is a Swedish fourth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft, developed and manufactured by Saab.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Czech Republic found many large-caliber shells for Ukraine
Ukraine has a chance to get a lot of shells
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
$38 billion for Ukraine. What assistance will the Defense Forces receive?
Mykhailo Fedorov
Allies promised Ukraine large-scale assistance
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian drones hit Russian refinery 1,750 km from the border
Ukraine breaks new record in deep strikes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?