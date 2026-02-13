$38 billion for Ukraine. What assistance will the Defense Forces receive?

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov first revealed in detail the results of one of the most successful “Ramsteins,” which took place on February 12. Within its framework, it was agreed to allocate large-scale assistance to the Defense Forces in the amount of $38 billion for 2026.
Points of attention
- Countries like Canada, Australia, Portugal, Turkey, and Slovenia are also contributing to strengthening Ukrainian Defense Forces through financial support, equipment transfers, and aid initiatives.
- The total amount pledged for military aid in 2026 reaches billions, showcasing global support for Ukraine's defense capabilities and security.
Allies promised Ukraine large-scale assistance
According to Fedorov, this involves over $6 billion in specific aid packages, including about $2.5 billion for Ukrainian drones, over $500 million for PURL, $2 billion for air defense, as well as funds for artillery ammunition, training, naval capabilities, and other areas.
Against this background, the head of the department revealed specific agreements with allies following the results of Ramstein:
Britain pledges £500m for air defence and contributes £150m to the PURL initiative. In total, London will allocate £3bn for military aid to Ukraine in 2026;
Germany is providing about 1 billion euros for the purchase of drones for Ukraine, will finance the air defense “dome” project over our cities and the drone assault unit project within its 11.5 billion euro aid budget for Ukraine;
Norway is ready to provide $7 billion, of which $1.4 billion is for drones, $700 million for air defense, $200 million for artillery, and $125 million for PURL;
The Netherlands promises to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense in 2026 and announced a contribution of 90 million euros to PURL;
Belgium allocates 1 billion euros for military aid;
Sweden has announced its contribution of 1.2 billion euros and 100 million euros for PURL. In total, this amounts to 3.7 billion in 2026;
Denmark is pledging up to $2 billion in financial support this year;
Spain allocates 1.2 billion in 2026;
Canada is providing $50 million for the "Danish model" and $45 million for medical support;
Iceland allocates 8 million euros to the PURL initiative and allocates 2.4 million for the purchase of weapons through the NSATU trust fund;
Lithuania pledges $265 million in 2026;
Latvia will provide at least 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine;
Estonia also allocates at least 0.25% of its GDP to strengthening Ukraine's defense;
Australia has already confirmed a new contribution to the PURL initiative;
Portugal announced contributions to PURL and the "Czech initiative", the transfer of armored vehicles and drones under the SAFE program;
Turkey promises to help strengthen Ukrainian air defense;
Slovenia is ready to allocate $5 million in aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
