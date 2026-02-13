$38 billion for Ukraine. What assistance will the Defense Forces receive?

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov first revealed in detail the results of one of the most successful “Ramsteins,” which took place on February 12. Within its framework, it was agreed to allocate large-scale assistance to the Defense Forces in the amount of $38 billion for 2026.

Allies promised Ukraine large-scale assistance

According to Fedorov, this involves over $6 billion in specific aid packages, including about $2.5 billion for Ukrainian drones, over $500 million for PURL, $2 billion for air defense, as well as funds for artillery ammunition, training, naval capabilities, and other areas.

At the President's request, we have reached an agreement with a number of European partners on the urgent delivery of Patriot missiles from our warehouses. I thank our partners for this initiative. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of the department revealed specific agreements with allies following the results of Ramstein: